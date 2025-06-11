Billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday (June 11, 2025) that he regrets some of the posts he made last week about U.S President Donald Trump, in a message on his social media platform X.

“I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far,” Mr. Musk wrote.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Musk began exchanging insults last week on social media, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO describing the president’s sweeping tax and spending bill as a “disgusting abomination.”

Mr. Musk’s post comes days after Mr. Trump said his relationship with Mr. Musk was over.