The Indian Army contingent arrived in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Wednesday (June 11, 2025) to participate in the multinational military exercise Khaan Quest, scheduled to be conducted from June 14 to 28.

The annual exercise brings together military forces from across the globe to collaborate and enhance their peacekeeping capabilities. The previous edition of Khaan Quest was held in Mongolia from July 27 to August 9, 2024.

The exercise, which began as a bilateral initiative between the United States and the Mongolian Armed Forces in 2003, evolved into a multinational peacekeeping endeavour from 2006 onwards. The current edition marks the 22nd iteration of the exercise, the Ministry of Defence said.

“The Indian Army contingent comprising 40 personnel is being represented mainly by troops from a Battalion of the Kumaon Regiment along with personnel from other arms and services. One woman officer and two women soldiers will also form part of the contingent,” the Ministry stated.

The aim of the exercise is to prepare the Indian armed forces for peacekeeping operations in a multinational setting, thereby “increasing interoperability and military readiness in peace support operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.”

According to the Ministry, the tactical drills to be undertaken will include the establishment of static and mobile checkpoints, cordon and search operations, patrolling, evacuation of civilians from hostile areas, counter-improvised explosive device (IED) drills, combat first aid, and casualty evacuation.