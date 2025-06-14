In the backdrop of intensification of Israel-Iran conflict on Friday (June 13, 2025), External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a round of conversations with his Iranian and Israeli counterparts – Dr. Abbas Araghchi and Gideon Sa’ar. Israel and Iran are both strategic partners of India and the Foreign Ministers of both the conflicting sides have been in close contact with Indian officials over the recent past.

The Minister-level phone conversation was held shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a phone call from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. PM Modi had called for “early restoration of peace” and urged for stability in the Gulf region that is vital for India’s economy and security architecture. In the phone call with Mr. Araghchi, Mr. Jaishankar expressed “deep concern of the international community at the turn of events.” “He urged avoidance of any escalatory steps and an early return to diplomacy,” said the Indian Embassy in Tehran in the statement.

In response, the Iranian Foreign Minister “shared Iran’s perspective on the situation”, said the Embassy of India. The conversation came hours after Israel hit targets, including nuclear energy research centres, inside Iran. Soon thereafter Iran unleashed three waves of missiles and drones as part of what it described as ‘Operation True Promise’.

Mr. Araghchi had visited India on 7-8 May to co-chair the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting. It was his first visit to New Delhi since assuming the office as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran in August 2024. Israel hosts around 30,000 Indian nationals in various industries and academic institutions and Iran is a regional power in the Gulf region which hosts around 10 million Indian expat workers.

That apart, the region is crucial for India’s energy security and aviation links with the west. The Hindu reported earlier on Friday that as many as 16 long-haul and ultra long-haul Air India flights were diverted on Friday as Iran closed its airspace after Israel launched the attacks that Prime Minister Netanyahu had termed as “Operation Rising Lion”. Israel has shut the Ben Gurion airport in capital Tel Aviv as Iranian missiles hit multiple targets in Israel during Friday night.