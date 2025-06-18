Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was caught on camera rolling her eyes after French President Emmanuel Macron whispered something to her during the G7 Summit in Canada on June 17, 2025. And it’s safe to say the reaction sent the internet into a meltdown.

With the world’s most powerful economies gathered in Alberta, Canada, for the 51st Group of Seven Summit to discuss global issues — given the impact of ongoing conflicts on economy, trade and security — Ms. Meloni’s eye roll was definitely seen as worthy of sending the internet into a meltdown.

As the Summit got underway, Ms. Meloni was seated next to Mr. Macron, while U.S. President Donald Trump spoke during the meeting where issues such as trade, security, technology were being discussed.

Meloni with the eye roll of the century. She's torn Macron apart in previous speeches so this isn't a shock.

pic.twitter.com/fGpLOizzRM — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 17, 2025

Mr. Macron can be seen in the video leaning towards Ms. Meloni, whispering while covering his mouth. Ms. Meloni responded with a thumbs-up. When Ms. Macron leaned in a second time Ms. Meloni could be seen covering her face as she listened. But alas, the Italian Prime Minister could not hide her expression when she rolled her eyes.

It remains unclear what was said during the exchange and neither leaders have commented on it.

While social media users remain divided on whether Ms. Meloni’s reaction was for Mr. Macron, given their frequent diplomatic feud, or for Mr. Trump, who was speaking when the private exchange happened, the internet certainly find the moment epic.

The fourth round of Trump's humiliation came from Italy's Meloni and France's Macron who began having a whispered conversation as soon as Trump sat down; Trump felt humiliated thinking they were talking about him and was visibly trying not to look upset.

Meanwhile, six of the G7 leaders discussed Russia’s war in Ukraine and the Israel-Iran conflict but failed to reach major agreements on those after Mr. Trump’s early exit. The remaining leaders — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his counterparts from the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, and Japan — agreed to jointly attempt to combat what they called non-market policies that could jeopardise global access to critical minerals.

They also pledged to limit the downsides of artificial intelligence on jobs and the environment, while still embracing the potential of the “technological revolution.” However, while the summit was supposed to show a joint consensus on issues, no joint statement on the Ukraine conflict was released.