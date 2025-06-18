Group of Seven leaders on Tuesday (June 17, 2025) vowed greater support for Ukraine but stopped short of a joint condemnation of Russia for its growing attacks, at a summit missing Donald Trump.

The U.S. President had been due to speak at the G7 summit with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with whom he has had a volatile relationship, but flew back Monday (June 16, 2025) over the Israel-Iran conflict.

Mr. Zelenskyy met the remaining leaders at a remote lodge in the Canadian Rockies hours after Russia hit Kyiv with one of the worst bombardments since it invaded in February 2022, killing at least 10 people in the capital.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed Mr. Zelenskyy and announced Can$2 billion ($1.47billion) of military support, including drones and helicopters, for Ukraine.

But the G7 summit stopped short of issuing a joint statement, unlike in past years under Mr. Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, when the club of major industrial democracies denounced Russian “aggression.”

A Canadian official, backtracking on an earlier account of the United States trying to water down a proposed statement, said there was never an attempt to issue one due to Mr. Trump’s continued hopes of mediating with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It was clear that it would not have been feasible to find detailed language that all G7 partners could agree to in that context,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

Mr. Carney dismissed suggestions of friction, saying that all G7 leaders agreed to be “resolute in exploring all options to maximize pressure on Russia, including financial sanctions.”

But he admitted that some G7 leaders “would say above and beyond” what was in the chair’s summary he issued instead of a formal statement signed by all leaders.

G7 leaders, however, managed unity Monday (June 16, 2025) on a joint statement on the Iran conflict that backed Israel but also called broadly for de-escalation, despite Mr. Trump contemplating greater U.S. military involvement.

U.S. waits on pressure

Mr. Carney earlier joined Britain in tightening sanctions on Russia’s so-called shadow fleet of ships used to circumvent international sanctions on its oil sales.

“These sanctions strike right at the heart of Mr. Putin’s war machine, choking off his ability to continue his barbaric war in Ukraine,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement.

U.S. lawmakers have drafted a package of new sanctions on Russia, but Mr. Trump has been hesitant to give his support and isolate Mr. Putin, to whom he spoke by telephone on the eve of the G7 summit.

Mr. Trump infamously berated Mr. Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on February 28, saying he was ungrateful for U.S. aid, but has since voiced disappointment that Mr. Putin has rebuffed a U.S. proposal for at least a temporary ceasefire.

Mr. Zelenskyy told Mr. Carney the latest Russian attack showed the need for allies’ support and pressure on Moscow – while making clear that he still backed Mr. Trump-led calls for negotiations.

“It’s important for our soldiers to be strong in the battlefield, to stay strong until Russia will be ready for the peace negotiations,” said Mr. Zelenskyy, who cut short meetings in Canada scheduled after the summit.

French President Emmanuel Macron accused his Russian counterpart of exploiting global focus on the Middle East to carry out the deadly attack.

“It shows the complete cynicism of President Putin,” Mr. Macron told reporters at the summit.

In Washington, the State Department also condemned the Russian strikes and offered condolences to the victims’ families.

Tough trade talks

The G7 – Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States – was holding its first summit since the re-election of Mr. Trump, who openly questions longstanding U.S. alliances.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent remained to represent the United States at the summit, where discussions have also concentrated on Mr. Trump’s attempts to radically overhaul the world’s trading system.

Mr. Trump has vowed to slap sweeping tariffs on friends and foes alike on July 9, although he has postponed them once.

The U.S. President, speaking to reporters on his way back from the summit, complained that the European Union was not yet offering a “fair deal” on trade.

“We’re either going to make a good deal or they’ll just pay whatever we say they will pay,” he said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she still hoped for a negotiated solution and talks were “intense and demanding.”

Mr. Trump’s negotiators have already sealed a deal with Britain and, outside of the G7, reached an agreement to lower tariffs with rival China.