Israel’s missile strikes have delivered a significant blow to Iran’s military and nuclear command structure, killing several high-ranking figures since the conflict began on June 13, 2025. Among those killed are top generals and key nuclear scientists, according to Iranian state media and officials. Many of those targeted were closely linked to Iran’s nuclear programme and had previously been under Western sanctions.

The escalating conflict entered a new phase on Friday (June 20, 2025), with both sides exchanging strikes one week into the war. As tensions rise, U.S. President Donald Trump said he is considering direct U.S. military involvement, including a possible strike on Iran’s heavily fortified Fordow uranium enrichment facility — a site buried deep under a mountain and accessible only to advanced “bunker-buster” munitions.

Amid the military escalation, diplomatic activity is also underway. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is reportedly heading to Geneva for talks with the EU’s top diplomat and officials from the UK, France, and Germany, raising hopes for renewed negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

The situation remains volatile, with both military operations and diplomatic channels developing in parallel.

Here is a look at the prominent Iranian figures who have been targeted or killed by Israel during the ongoing conflict.