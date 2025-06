A 5.1-magnitude earthquake shook northern Iran on Friday (June 20, 2025), the U.S. Geological Survey said, as Israel pounded the country with repeated waves of air strikes.

The quake, which Iran’s Tasnim news agency said measured 5.2, struck at a depth of 10 km (six miles) some 37 km (23 miles) southwest of the city of Semnan, the USGS said.