Trump says Gabbard was ‘wrong’ about Iran, Israeli strikes could be ‘very hard to stop’

President Donald Trump has said that his director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, was “wrong” when she previously said that the US believed Iran wasn’t building a nuclear weapon, and he suggested that it would be “very hard to stop” Israel’s strikes on Iran in order to negotiate a possible ceasefire.

Trump has recently taken a more aggressive public stance toward Tehran as he’s sought more time to weigh whether to attack Iran by striking its well-defended Fordo uranium enrichment facility. Buried under a mountain, the facility is believed to be out of the reach of all but America’s “bunker-buster” bombs.

The president responded, “Well then, my intelligence community is wrong. Who in the intelligence community said that?” Informed that it had been Gabbard, Trump said, “She’s wrong.” In a subsequent post on X, Gabbard said her testimony was taken out of context “as a way to manufacture division”.

-AP