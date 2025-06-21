Thousands across China rolled out yoga mats on Saturday (June 21, 2025) to participate in events marking the International Day of Yoga, reflecting the rising popularity of the ancient Indian wellness tradition.

In Beijing, Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat attended the celebration held at the old Indian Embassy complex, alongside several diplomats. The two-hour event, which included a yoga competition, drew hundreds of Chinese yoga practitioners. Owing to overwhelming interest, the Indian Embassy was compelled to close registrations after more than 1,500 people signed up.

International Yoga Day highlights on June 21, 2025

Participants, guided by a growing community of Indian yoga instructors, took part in various exercises, showcasing the deepening cultural engagement despite recent tensions in bilateral ties.

In Shanghai, Siddharth Chatterjee, United Nations Resident Coordinator in China and a long-time yoga practitioner, was the Chief Guest at the celebrations organised by the Indian Consulate. According to a press release issued by the consulate, Mr. Chatterjee, a former Indian Army officer, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in globalising yoga, noting its role in fostering “a more connected world.”

“As a yoga practitioner, I deeply value its transformative power to foster resilience and peace. This event reflects the shared commitment of India and the United Nations to promote health and harmony, strengthening bonds between nations,” Mr. Chatterjee said.

The Shanghai event was the culmination of a broader series of celebrations held across Eastern China—including in Hangzhou, Wuxi, and Suzhou—organised in partnership with Indian diaspora organisations, multinational corporations, and Buddhist monasteries.

“This flagship celebration is the culmination of a long series of events… a testament to the wide cross-sectional appeal of yoga and Indian civilisation,” said Consul General of India in Shanghai Pratik Mathur. He also underscored the relevance of yoga in promoting harmony, particularly in the context of the 75th year of diplomatic relations between India and China.

India and China have begun to cautiously rebuild diplomatic engagement following last year’s meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. Despite tensions over the ongoing border standoff in Eastern Ladakh, cultural outreach through yoga and Indian heritage continues to resonate with the Chinese public.

Yoga was officially classified by China as a form of physical fitness sport after the United Nations, in 2014, adopted Prime Minister Modi’s proposal to declare June 21 as International Day of Yoga.

Various public and private organisations across several Chinese cities also hosted yoga-themed events, underscoring the wide popularity and acceptance of the Indian practice.