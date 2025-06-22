British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged Iran to return to the negotiating table and said that stability in the region remained a priority, according to a statement from Downing Street on Sunday (June 22, 2025), following U.S. strikes on Iran’s three main nuclear sites.

“Iran’s nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security. Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the U.S. has taken action to alleviate that threat,” Mr. Starmer said in the statement.

Mr. Starmer said “Situation in the Middle East remains volatile and stability in the region is a priority.”

Earlier in the day after the strikes, President Donald Trump said U.S. air strikes had “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facilities, and warned of more attacks to come if Tehran does not seek peace.

In a televised address to the nation from the White House after the United States joined Israel’s air campaign against Tehran, Mr. Trump called the U.S. attacks a “spectacular military success.”

Mr. Trump had earlier stunned the world by announcing on social media that U.S. aircraft had struck Iran’s Fordo nuclear enrichment plant, plus the Natanz and Isfahan facilities.