The U.S. military’s strike on Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites in Iran has raised urgent questions about what remains of Tehran’s nuclear programme and how its weakened military might respond.

The decision to directly involve the U.S. comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran that have moved to systematically eradicate the country’s air defences and offensive missile capabilities, while damaging its nuclear enrichment facilities.

U.S. and Israeli officials have said that American stealth bombers and a 30,000-pound (13,600-kg) bunker buster bomb they alone can carry offered the best chance of destroying heavily fortified sites connected to the Iranian nuclear programme buried deep underground.

“At this time, no one, including the International Atomic Energy Agency, is in a position to assess the underground damage at Fordo,” said U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi.

Iran’s Foreign Minister said Iran reserves the right to retaliate.

Social media account associated with Iran’s supreme leader publishes post portraying missile strikes.

A social media account associated with Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, published a propaganda post early Monday (June 23, 2025) portraying missile strikes on a darkened city with a giant skull bearing the Star of David on it.

“The punishment continues,” the poster read.

Satellite images appear to show at least one crater at Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment site.

Satellite images analysed Monday (June 23, 2025) by The Associated Press appear to show at least one crater at Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment site after the United States targeted the underground portion of the facility.