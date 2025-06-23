The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said on Monday (June 23, 2025) that “very heavy damage” is expected at Iran’s underground facility at Fordo after a U.S. airstrike there this weekend with sophisticated bunker-buster bombs.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), made the statement in Vienna.

“Given the explosive payload utilised and the extreme vibration sensitive nature of centrifuges, very significant damage is expected to have occurred,” Mr. Grossi said.

He added that “at this time, no one, including the IAEA, is in a position to have fully assessed the underground damage at Fordo.”