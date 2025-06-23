U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday (June 23, 2025) on social media that Israel and Iran have agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire” to be phased in over 24 hours.

The U.S. president said on Truth Social that the ceasefire would bring an “official end” to the war, a major change in the hostilities that follows a U.S. strike over the weekend on three Iranian nuclear sites.

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end what should be called, ‘The 12 day war’,” Mr. Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.

Earlier, Mr. Trump thanked Iran for giving the U.S. and allies “early notice” of Monday’s (June 23, 2025) retaliatory missile strike aimed at a major U.S. military installation in the Gulf nation of Qatar.

The President expressed hope that Tehran — with its reprisal for the U.S. bombardment of three key Iranian nuclear facilities — had “gotten it all out of their ‘system’” and that the moment would lead to a de-escalation in the Israel-Iran war.