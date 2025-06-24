U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (June 24, 2025) that Israel has to calm down after he said both Israel and Iran violated a ceasefire he tried to broker.

Israel-Iran conflict: Follow LIVE updates on June 24, 2025

“I gotta get Israel to calm down now,” Mr. Trump said as he left the White House. “Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I’ve never seen before, the biggest load that we’ve seen.”

“We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the **** they’re doing.”

Also Read | Israel, Iran accept ceasefire plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump

A tentative truce faltered Tuesday (June 24, 2025) when Israel accused Iran of launching missiles into its airspace after the ceasefire was supposed to take effect and vowed to retaliate.

Iran’s military denied firing on Israel, state media reported — but explosions boomed and sirens sounded across northern Israel midmorning, and an Israeli military official said two Iranian missiles were intercepted.

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House before departing for the NATO summit at The Hague that in his view, both sides had violated the nascent agreement he had announced earlier. “They violated it but Israel violated it too,” Trump said. ”I’m not happy with Israel.”

On social media, he called on Israel to stop dropping bombs and bring its pilots home.