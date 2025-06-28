Two people died and at least 17 more were injured as Russian drones overnight struck the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa, Ukrainian authorities said on Saturday (June 28, 2025).

A drone slammed into a residential tower block in the city, causing damage to three floors and trapping residents, emergency services said. The two killed in the attack were a married couple, according to regional Gov Oleh Kiper, who added that three children were among the injured.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow. According to Russia’s Defence Ministry, over 40 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight and on Saturday (June 28, 2025) morning, over western Russia and Kremlin-occupied Crimea.

Long-range drone strikes have been a hallmark of the war, now in its fourth year. The race by both sides to develop increasingly sophisticated and deadlier drones has turned the war into a testing ground for new weaponry.