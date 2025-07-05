Russian air defence units downed dozens of Ukrainian drones in widely dispersed parts of the country, including two near the country’s second-largest city, St. Petersburg, officials said.

Alexander Drozdenko, Governor of Leningrad region surrounding St. Petersburg, wrote on Telegram that two drones were downed in different districts south of the city.

He said no injuries or damage was reported. Operations were suspended for a time at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport.

The governor of Smolensk region in western Russia said anti-aircraft units had downed three drones without any casualties or damage. The governor of Voronezh region, next to Ukraine said “several” drones had been destroyed.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported a total of 42 drones destroyed over a three-hour period, 37 of them in three regions bordering Ukraine – Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk.

Ukraine has deployed drones increasingly in attacks on distant targets in Russian territory. In one spectacular set of strikes last month, in an operation dubbed “Spider’s Web”, a number of Russian bombers were hit at various air bases.

Russian forces have used increasing numbers of drones to target Ukrainian cities, with a record total of 539 drones and 11 missiles deployed against Kyiv on Thursday (July 3, 2025) night, according to the Ukrainian air force.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his military had successfully deployed drone interceptors to down Russian drones in the overnight attack.

Russia launches largest missile, drone barrage on Kyiv since beginning of war



Waves of drones and missiles targeted Kyiv overnight in the largest aerial assault since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began more than three years ago, officials said Friday (July 4, 2025), amid a renewed Russian push to capture more of its neighbour’s land.

The seven-hour bombardment of Kyiv caused severe damage across multiple districts of the capital in a seven-hour onslaught, authorities said.

Blasts lit up the night sky and echoed across the city as air raid sirens wailed. The blue lights of emergency vehicles reflected off high-rise buildings, and debris blocked city streets. “It was a harsh, sleepless night,” Mr. Zelenskyy said.

Russia has been stepping up its long-range attacks on Ukrainian cities. Less than a week ago, Russia launched what was then the largest aerial assault of the war. That strategy has coincided with a concerted Russian effort to break through parts of the roughly 1,000-km front line, where Ukrainian troops are under severe pressure.

Russia launched 550 drones and missiles across Ukraine during the night, the country’s air force said. The majority were Shahed drones, but Russia also launched 11 missiles in the attack.

Alya Shahlai, a 23-year-old Kyiv wedding photographer, said that her home was destroyed in the attack. “We were all in the (basement) shelter because it was so loud, staying home would have been suicidal,” she told The Associated Press. “We went down 10 minutes before and then there was a loud explosion, and the lights went out in the shelter, people were panicking.” Five ambulances were damaged while responding to calls, officials said, and emergency services removed more than 300 tons of rubble.

Mr. Zelenskyy, Mr. Trump hold “very important and productive” phone call



Hours after the barrage that killed one person and wounded at least 26 others, including a child, Mr. Zelenskyy said he had a “very important and productive” phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The two leaders discussed how Ukrainian air defences might be strengthened, possible joint weapons production between the U.S. and Ukraine, and broader U.S.-led efforts to end the war with Russia, according to a statement by Mr. Zelenskyy.

The U.S. has paused some shipments of military aid to Ukraine, including crucial air defence missiles. Ukraine’s main European backers are considering how they can help pick up the slack. Mr. Zelenskyy says plans are afoot to build up Ukraine’s domestic arms industry, but scaling up will take time. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the call.

In Friday’s (July 4, 2025) call, Mr. Zelenskyy said he congratulated Mr. Trump and the American people on Independence Day and thanked the United States for its continued support.

They discussed a possible future meeting between their teams to explore ways of enhancing Ukraine’s protection against air attacks, Mr. Zelenskyy said.

He added that they talked in detail about defence industry capabilities and direct joint projects with the U.S., particularly in drone technology. They also exchanged views on mutual procurement, investment, and diplomatic cooperation with international partners, Mr. Zelenskyy said.