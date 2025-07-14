Q: What was the original purpose of the Bastille fortress before it became a state prison?

A: It was built as a fortress to defend the eastern entrance of Paris during the Hundred Years’ War.

Q: Which American founding father was present in Paris during the early years of the French Revolution and observed the events surrounding Bastille Day?

A: Thomas Jefferson

Q: How many prisoners were held in the Bastille at the time it was stormed on July 14, 1789?

A: Seven

Q: Who was the commander of the Bastille on the day it was stormed and was later killed by the mob?

A: Bernard-René de Launay

Q: Which radical newspaper editor and revolutionary figure was assassinated in his bath the day after Bastille Day’s first anniversary?

A: Jean-Paul Marat