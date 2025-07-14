Q: What was the original purpose of the Bastille fortress before it became a state prison?
A: It was built as a fortress to defend the eastern entrance of Paris during the Hundred Years’ War.
Q: Which American founding father was present in Paris during the early years of the French Revolution and observed the events surrounding Bastille Day?
A: Thomas Jefferson
Q: How many prisoners were held in the Bastille at the time it was stormed on July 14, 1789?
A: Seven
Q: Who was the commander of the Bastille on the day it was stormed and was later killed by the mob?
A: Bernard-René de Launay
Q: Which radical newspaper editor and revolutionary figure was assassinated in his bath the day after Bastille Day’s first anniversary?
A: Jean-Paul Marat
Published – July 14, 2025 05:15 pm IST