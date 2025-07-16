The various parties fighting in Syria have agreed on specific steps that would end clashes there, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday (July 16, 2025).

“We have engaged all the parties involved in the clashes in Syria. We have agreed on specific steps that will bring this troubling and horrifying situation to an end tonight,” Mr. Rubio said on X.

“This will require all parties to deliver on the commitments they have made and this is what we fully expect them to do,” Rubio said.