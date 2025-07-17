Indian Naval Ships Delhi, Satpura, Shakti, and Kiltan arrived in Singapore to a warm welcome from the Singapore Navy and the Indian High Commission.

According to the Indian Navy, the visit is part of the Indian Navy’s operational deployment to Southeast Asia and aims to strengthen maritime ties with Singapore through various engagements and activities. Naval Ships reached under the Command of RAdm Susheel Menon, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.

Professional interactions with the Republic of Singapore Navy, discussions with academia and engagements with the community, that reflect the shared values of both nations, are planned during the visit, the Indian Navy added.

Indian Navy and Republic of Singapore Navy share operational relations spanning over three decades of cooperation, coordination and collaboration with regular visits, exchange of best practices and reciprocal training arrangements. The current deployment underscores the strong linkages between the navies.