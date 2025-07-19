The story so far: A new Prime Minister is in charge in war-time Ukraine after five years. On July 17, Ukraine’s Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, approved the nomination of Yulia Svyrydenko as the country’s 19th Prime Minister.. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had nominated her on July 14, as part of a long-expected wartime cabinet shuffle.

Ms. Svyrydenko replaces Denys Shmyhal, who has held the Prime Minister’s post since 2020. The 39-year-old economist and technocrat is expected to infuse fresh vigour into Ukraine’s economy, and spearhead the development of its military.

Before her appointment to the post of Prime Minister, she was the first Deputy Prime Minister, and handled Economic Development and Trade ministry from November 4, 2021.

Who is Yulia Svyrydenko?

Yulia Anatoliivna Svyrydenko was born in Chernihiv, Ukraine (erstwhile the Ukrainian SSR, Soviet Union) on December 25, 1985. She graduated with a master’s degree in Antitrust Field Management from Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics in 2008.

For a brief period, she worked as an economist in the private sector, including as part of the Ukrainian-Andorran joint venture JSC AMP. In 2011, she transitioned to the public sector. Her first stint was as a representative for Chernihiv in Wuxi. China.

Ms. Svyrydenko took up public administration roles in 2015. She served as an advisor to the Governor of Chernihiv, then as the head of the Department of Economic Development in the Chernihiv Oblast, followed by a brief stint as the head of the Regional State Administration of the Oblast from July 30 to November 28, 2018.

President Zelenskyy tapped her to be a part of his administration in 2020. In May 2020, she was appointed to represent Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group’s social and economic subgroup. The Trilateral Contact Group is comprised of representatives from Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

Later that year, in December, she was named Deputy Head of the Office of the President, replacing Yuliya Kovaliv. A little less than a year later, Ms. Svyrydenko was appointed as the first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Trade on November 4, 2021, receiving the support of 256 lawmakers for her confirmation.

Her appointment came a mere four months before Russia invaded Ukraine. She was tasked with reviving the war-time economy and ensuring domestic development during a time of crisis. At this time, she helped negotiate a critical deal with U.S President Donald Trump over Ukraine’s mineral resources, at a time when relations between Mr. Trump and Mr. Zelenskyy had soured. The deal, called the United States-Ukraine Reinvestment Fund, was signed on April 30, and gives the U.S preferential access to minerals and other natural resources in Ukraine. It also envisages the creation of a reconstruction fund, into which Ukraine must pay into 50% of all future profits from natural resources.

Recently, Ms. Svyrydenko also led the 4th Ukraine Recovery Conference, which took place in Rome on July 10 and 11. Here she concluded agreements with partners for economic and development projects, estimated to have a worth of €11 billion.

The road ahead for Svyrydenko

Following Mr. Zelenskyy’s announcement earlier this week, Ms.Svyrydenko’s nomination was confirmed by the Verkhova Rada on July 17, with 262 of 450 members voting in her favour.

The new Prime Minister inherits a $19 billion budget gap, and has stressed that she will focus on strengthening the economy. Some measures proposed by her include the audit of public finances, deregulation, acceleration of privatisation, fiscal reforms, reduction of bureaucracy and non-essential expenditure, and greater support for business entrepreneuers.

Another key focus under her leadership is bolstering Ukraine’s military, as the country remains under onslaught by Russian forces. President Zelenskyy has established the target of domestically producting 50% of the military equipment required by Ukraine within six months, an aim reiterated by the new Prime Minister. She has also said that she will focus on strengthening the armed forces and building stronger ties with allies, including the U.S

On a post on X, she wrote, “Our Government sets its course toward a Ukraine that stands firm on its own foundations — military, economic, and social…. My key goal is real, positive results that every Ukrainian will feel in daily life. War leaves no room for delay. We must act swiftly and decisively.”

It is a great honor for me to lead the Government of Ukraine today. Our Government sets its course toward a Ukraine that stands firm on its own foundations — military, economic, and social. My key goal is real, positive results that every Ukrainian will feel in daily life. War… pic.twitter.com/oytWMCp1S3 — Yulia Svyrydenko (@Svyrydenko_Y) July 17, 2025

Other changes in the cabinet

Several other changes have taken place in what is the largest government reshuffle in Ukraine since Russia invaded three years ago. While the Prime Minister was confirmed in Parliament by a majority, Opposition lawmakers have expressed concerns over a cabinet seemingly stacked with allies of the President.

The outgoing prime minister Denys Shmyhal, 49, who also has been the country’s longest serving prime minister, will now be defence minister. Deputy ministers Oleksiy Sobolev and Taras Kachka will now be the ministers for economy, environment and agriculture and deputy prime minister for European integration. Svitlana Hrynchuk will take charge as energy minister.

Former Justice minister Olga Stefanishyna will be shuffled into the role of Ukraine’s new ambassador to the US, replacing Oksana Markarova, who had earned Trump’s disapproval for her positive working ties with the Biden administration. Ms. Stefanishyna also worked on the mineral deal negotiation between the U.S and Ukraine, besides previous work with the EU and NATO.

Andrii Sybiha, 50, will retain his role as Foreign Minister.