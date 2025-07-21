The Embassy of India in Ireland has reached out to the Irish authorities and the civil society after an Indian citizen was viciously assaulted by right-wing gangs in Dublin over the weekend, Ambassador of India Akhilesh Mishra told The Hindu on Monday (July 21, 2025).

“The horrible attack has naturally caused widespread concern and fear in the local Indian community. Embassy is in touch with the victim, the larger community and has taken up the matter with various Irish authorities,” Ambassador Mishra said over the phone from Dublin informing that the male victim, an employee of Amazon, is receiving medical attention.

The victim, in his forties, had arrived in Ireland only a week ago, sources told The Hindu, informing that the attacks against Indians and people of colour from other Asian and African countries are on the rise in Ireland. “Ireland was not unsafe earlier, but over the past three years, the situation has dramatically changed because of the rise of violent racist gangs that target foreigners,” a diplomatic source said.

Ireland has around one lakh Indians who are part of the high-income segment of the Irish economy. Ireland has traditionally been known for its tolerance and championing of justice globally. However, the recent spurt in racist attacks against foreigners has drawn attention from the expat Indian community, many of whom expressed shock online over the brutal attack on the Indian man during the weekend.