Russia and Ukraine will hold new peace talks on Wednesday (July 23, 2025) as a follow-up to two rounds in Istanbul that made little progress on ending their war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

“Today, I discussed with (Ukrainian Security Council chief) Rustem Umerov the preparations for the exchange and another meeting in Turkiye with the Russian side. Umerov reported that the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday,” Mr. Zelenskyy said in his daily address on Monday (July 21, 2025).

He added that more details would be released on Tuesday (July 22, 2025).

The rival sides met in Istanbul on May 16 and June 2 amid U.S. pressure to agree a ceasefire. Despite the urging of U.S. President Donald Trump, no breakthrough was made.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators have so far only agreed to hold prisoner exchanges. And Russia has since launched intense air attacks on Ukraine and seized more frontline territory.

Russia has demanded Ukraine give up four regions, on top of Crimea, which it annexed in 2014. The Kremlin also insists Ukraine give up any idea of joining the NATO military alliance.

Ukraine has rejected the demands and expressed doubt that Russia wants a ceasefire.

After Mr. Trump last week gave Russia 50 days to negotiate a deal or face heavy sanctions — and also renewed arms supplies to Ukraine — the Kremlin said it was ready for more talks.

The two sides exchanged ideas at the earlier talks on what a peace deal could look like, but remain far apart.

“A lot of diplomatic work lies ahead,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier on Monday, commenting on the prospects for a breakthrough.