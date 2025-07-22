At least 27 people have been killed after a Bangladesh Air Force jet crashed into a private school campus in the south Asian country’s capital, Dhaka, on Monday (July 21, 2025).

It is the deadliest airplane crash in the Bangladeshi capital in recent memory. In 2008, another F-7 air force training jet crashed outside Dhaka, killing its pilot, who had ejected after he discovered a technical problem.

While details are still emerging, here’s what is known so far:

The crash

The F-7 BGI jet, a variant of a Chinese fighter, crashed into the campus of the Milestone School and College, in the Uttara neighbourhood of Dhaka.

The pilot was among the dead, according to the military and a fire official, and 171 people, mostly students, have been injured.

Officials described the plane as a training aircraft. The military said the jet took off from Bangladesh Air Force Base A K Khandaker in Dhaka’s Kurmitola neighbourhood at 1:06 pm local time and crashed soon after, catching fire immediately.

The military said the pilot tried to avoid densely populated areas but the jet hit a two-story building. It said the aircraft experienced a “technical malfunction,” adding that a high-level Air Force committee will investigate the cause.

The school

The crash happened on the campus of Milestone, a school with some 2,000 students. It describes itself as having more than two decades of experience as a leading private educational institution.

Rafiqa Taha, a student who was not present at the time of the crash, told The Associated Press by phone that the school offers classes from elementary to twelfth grade.

The school says it has a focus on extracurricular activities, career counselling and “global opportunities.” The Uttara neighbourhood is in northern Dhaka, a metropolitan area of more than 20 million people.

The victims

Details are still emerging. Local media reports said many of the more than 160 injured were students who were on campus for afternoon classes.

Reactions

Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus pledged an investigation, expressing his deep sorrow over the “heartbreaking accident.” The government has announced a national day of mourning on Tuesday (July 22, 2025), with flags to fly at half-staff across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X: “Our hearts go out to the bereaved families. India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and is ready to extend all possible support and assistance.”