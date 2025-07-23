Daily Quiz | On events happened on July 23

On this day in 1952, the Free Officers, a nationalistic military group led by _____, engineered a coup that overthrew King Farouk I of Egypt, ending the monarchy and bringing the leader to power. Fill in the blank.

This former emperor of Ethiopia was born on this day in 1892. Widely considered to be a defining figure in modern Ethiopian history, he is accorded divine importance in Rastafari, an Abrahamic religion that emerged in the 1930s. Who was he?

This English actor was born on this day in 1989. He is one of the most recognizable actors in the world for a role he played in a film series from 2001 to 2011. Based on a fantasy books series, this bespectaled role catapulted him to fame. Name the actor and the character. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?

This American activist, born on this day, became internationally known in the late 1990s after the U.S. President Bill Clinton admitted to having had an affair with her during her days as a White House intern between 1995 and 1997. Who was she?

This company, on this day, sold its first automobile a Model A. Five years later, it introduced the hugely influential Model T. Name the company.