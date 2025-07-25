The Indian embassy in Thailand on Friday (July 25, 2025) issued an advisory for its nationals in the country, urging them to avoid travelling to seven provinces amid ongoing unrest along the Thailand-Cambodia border.

Clashes erupted between Thailand and Cambodia along the border between their countries on Thursday (July 24, 2025), in a major escalation that left at least 15 people dead, mostly civilians, and one soldier.

“In view of the situation near the Thailand-Cambodia border, all Indian travellers to Thailand are advised to check updates from Thai official sources, including TAT Newsroom,” the Indian embassy said in an X post.

Attaching a post by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, it said that the places mentioned “are not recommended” for travelling.

The tourism authority said that “several attractions” in Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Sisaket, Buriram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces are not recommended for visiting.