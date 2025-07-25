Daily Quiz | Significant events on July 25
1 / 5 |
On this day in 2007, a woman was sworn in to this top post in the country. She was the first woman to hold the post. After herm, only one other woman has held the post. Identify the person.
2 / 5 |
World Embryologist Day is celebrated every year on July 25 to mark the progress in fertility and reproductive medicine. Why is it celebrated on July 25?
3 / 5 |
On this day in 1984, this woman astronaut became the first woman to perform this activity in space. Identify the astronaut and the activity.
4 / 5 |
Air France flight 4590 crashed on this day in 2000, killing all aboard and four others on the ground. Where did the incident occur?
5 / 5 |
American painter Thomas Eakins was born on this day in 1844. Which of the following is not one of his paintings: The Chess Players, Maud Cook, Cowboy Singing and Blue Dancers.
Published – July 25, 2025 05:15 pm IST