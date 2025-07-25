Daily Quiz | Significant events on July 25

On this day in 2007, a woman was sworn in to this top post in the country. She was the first woman to hold the post. After herm, only one other woman has held the post. Identify the person.

World Embryologist Day is celebrated every year on July 25 to mark the progress in fertility and reproductive medicine. Why is it celebrated on July 25? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?

Answer : To mark the birth of the world's first test tube baby

On this day in 1984, this woman astronaut became the first woman to perform this activity in space. Identify the astronaut and the activity. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?

Answer : Svetlana Yevgenyevna Savitskaya and space walk

Air France flight 4590 crashed on this day in 2000, killing all aboard and four others on the ground. Where did the incident occur?