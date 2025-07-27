Israel’s decision on Sunday (July 27, 2025) to pause military operations for 10 hours a day in parts of Gaza and allow new aid corridors falls short of what is needed to alleviate suffering in the enclave, Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy said.

Mr. Lammy said in a statement that Israel’s announcement was “essential but long overdue”, and that access to aid must now be urgently accelerated over the coming hours and days.

“This announcement alone cannot alleviate the needs of those desperately suffering in Gaza,” Mr. Lammy said. “We need a ceasefire that can end the war, for hostages to be released and aid to enter Gaza by land unhindered.”