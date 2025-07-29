Daily Quiz | On Vincent Van Gogh

This painting, the Bedroom in Arles, was inspired by the room Van Gogh lived in after he moved to South France to set up an artists’ colony. Through this painting, he intended to convey a desire for absolute rest. START THE QUIZ

1 / 5 |

Van Gogh had famously cut off his ear. While there are different versions of what prompted this, several historians say an argument by a fellow painter led to the incident. Name the painter.

2 / 5 |

Japanese auteur Akira Kurasawa paid homage to Van Gogh with a segment in his anthology. Name the segment and the anthology.

3 / 5 |

Name the hand-painted animated feature that came out in 2017 as a homage to the artist.

4 / 5 |

Where was Van Gogh staying at while he painted Starry Nights, one of his most famous works? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?

YES

NO

Answer : Saint-Paul Asylum in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence SHOW ANSWER