Daily Quiz | On Vincent Van Gogh
1 / 5 |
Van Gogh had famously cut off his ear. While there are different versions of what prompted this, several historians say an argument by a fellow painter led to the incident. Name the painter.
2 / 5 |
Japanese auteur Akira Kurasawa paid homage to Van Gogh with a segment in his anthology. Name the segment and the anthology.
3 / 5 |
Name the hand-painted animated feature that came out in 2017 as a homage to the artist.
4 / 5 |
Where was Van Gogh staying at while he painted Starry Nights, one of his most famous works?
5 / 5 |
Name the only painting by Van Gogh that was sold while he was alive.
Published – July 29, 2025 05:15 pm IST