A powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake — one of the strongest ever recorded — struck Russia’s Far East early Wednesday (July 30, 2025), triggering small tsunami waves in Japan, Russia, and Alaska and prompting alerts across the Pacific.

Authorities urged residents in coastal areas, from Hawaii to Central and South America, as well as Pacific islands as far as New Zealand, to remain on alert or move to higher ground. Officials warned that the tsunami threat could persist for more than 24 hours.

Here’s a look at some of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded, based on data from the US Geological Survey as of June 5, 2025.