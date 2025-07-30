The Italian Government said on Wednesday (July 30, 2025) that it would summon the Russian ambassador to protest against President Sergio Mattarella being included in a list compiled by Moscow of Western leaders accused of anti-Russian sentiment.

“Publishing a list of so-called ‘Russophobes’ who supposedly incite hatred against Russia is yet another propaganda operation,” said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a statement.

On July 24, the Russian Foreign Ministry published a list of what it called “hate speech” against Russia by members of Western elites, in which it included a statement from Mr. Mattarella at Aix-Marseille University last February.

In his speech, the Italian President drew a parallel between Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the expansionist wars of Nazi Germany.

The Russian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Italy has traditionally had close political and economic ties with Russia. However, after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the relationship deteriorated, and Rome has firmly stood by Kyiv.

According to Ms. Meloni, Moscow broke international law by invading Ukraine and Western countries have condemned Russia.

Mr. Mattarella is the only Italian on the list, which also includes German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, the Secretary-General of NATO Mark Rutte, and the President of France Emmanuel Macron.