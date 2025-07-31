The clock is ticking closer to U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff deadline of August 1. And while several more deals — or at least frameworks for deals — have been reached since his last tariff deadline of July 9 came and went, trade talks with many countries are still in flux.

Mr. Trump unveiled sweeping import taxes on goods coming into the U.S. from nearly every country back in April. That included heightened so-called reciprocal rates for certain countries, the bulk of which have since been postponed twice.

The first 90-day pause arrived in an apparent effort to quell global market panic and facilitate country-by-country negotiations, with the Trump administration at one point setting a lofty goal of reaching 90 trade deals in 90 days.

Here are the stories on Mr. Trump’s announcement of tariffs.