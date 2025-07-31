Ukraine’s Parliament voted on Thursday (July 31, 2025) to restore the independence of two key anti-corruption agencies, moving to defuse the country’s biggest political crisis since Russia’s invasion.

Lawmakers voted 331 to 0 in favor of the Bill, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted last week following pressure from thousands of protesters and top European officials.

The measure now goes to Mr. Zelenskyy for a signature.

Last week’s measure by Mr. Zelenskyy to place the watchdogs under the oversight of the prosecutor general prompted an outcry from Ukrainians, the European Union and international rights groups. It raised fears that the government could meddle in investigations and potentially shield its supporters from scrutiny.