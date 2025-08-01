The U.S. has announced a 20% tariff on Sri Lankan exports, marking a 24% reduction from the initial rate proposed for the island nation.

As the deadline for tariff negotiations ending on Friday (August 1, 2025), Sri Lankan officials were continuing talks to seek a further reduction.

The tariffs will go into effect on August 7. In April, U.S. President Donald Trump slapped a 44% tariff on Sri Lankan goods, half of the 88% duty Colombo had levied on U.S. imports.

The rate was then reduced to 30% last month.

Sri Lankan exporters who ship goods worth around $3 billion annually to the U.S. were expecting tariffs below 20% to remain competitive with regional rivals such as Vietnam and Bangladesh.