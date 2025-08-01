On a day when U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to levy 25% tariff on Indian imports, the Ministry of External Affairs has said the partnership between both the nations has “weathered several transitions and challenges.”

We remain focused on substantive agenda that India and U.S. have committed to, Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday (August 1, 2025).

Expressing confidence that the India-U.S. ties will continue to move forward, Mr. Jaiswal said, “India, US share comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, robust people-to-people ties.”

He also pointed out that the defence ties between India and the United States have strengthened over the last several years. “There is potential for India-U.S. defence partnership to grow further,” he added.

On reports that Washington is unhappy with India buying oil from Russia, the Ministry Spokesperson said India is guided by what is on offer in markets and prevailing global situation, in securing the nation’s energy needs.