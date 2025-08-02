Against the backdrop of racist attacks on foreigners in Dublin, the Embassy of India in Ireland has issued an advisory for citizens urging them to take “reasonable precautions”. The advisory came soon after an Indian national took to social media, on July 31, reporting that he became the latest victim of an attack by teenage gang members.

‘There has been an increase in the instances of physical attacks reported against Indian citizens in Ireland recently. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities concerned of Ireland in this regard. At the same time, all Indian citizens in Ireland are advised to take reasonable precautions for their personal security and avoid deserted areas, especially in odd hours,” said the Indian Embassy in Ireland in the advisory. The announcement urged Indian citizens to contact 0899423734 in case of emergency.

The Hindu had earlier reported that an Indian employee working with Amazon was assaulted by teenage gang members on July 19. Indian Ambassador Akhilesh Mishra had said the incident had caused “widespread concern and fear” among the 90,000-strong Indian community in Ireland. The latest incident took place on July 31 when Dr. Santosh Yadav, a Multimodal AI Scientist, was assaulted, leaving him with a fractured cheekbone and other injuries. Dr. Yadav took to social network LinkedIn to share images of the injuries, and said, “This is not an isolated incident. Racist attacks on Indian men and other minorities are surging across Dublin.”

Ambassador Mishra has said the Indian mission is in touch with the wider Indian community. “The recurrence of attacks on innocent, highly qualified technical experts and professionals has caused widespread fear among the community all over Ireland. Well-being of the Indian community is a matter of high priority to the embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs. The matter has been taken up with the relevant Irish authorities in Dublin and also in Delhi.”

