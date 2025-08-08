Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says Israel’s Security Cabinet has approved a plan to take over Gaza City. The decision taken early on Friday (August 8, 2025) marks another escalation of Israel’s 22-month offensive launched in response to Hamas’ October 7 attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday (August 7, 2025) that to destroy Hamas, Israel intends to take full control of the Gaza Strip and eventually transfer its administration to friendly Arab forces, as the Security Cabinet discussed a widening of its 22-month offensive.

Expanding military operations in Gaza would put the lives of countless Palestinians and the roughly 20 remaining Israeli hostages at risk while further isolating Israel internationally. Israel already controls around three quarters of the devastated territory.

Protest outside the Security Cabinet meeting

Families of hostages held in Gaza fear an escalation could doom their loved ones, and some protested outside the Security Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. Former top Israeli security officials had also come out against the plan, warning of a quagmire with little added military benefit.

An Israeli official had earlier said the Security Cabinet would discuss plans to conquer all or parts of Gaza not yet under Israeli control. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity pending a formal decision, said that whatever is approved would be implemented gradually to increase pressure on Hamas.

Israel’s air and ground war has killed tens of thousands of people in Gaza, displaced most of the population, destroyed vast areas and caused severe and widespread hunger. Palestinians are braced for further misery.

“There is nothing left to occupy,” said Maysaa al-Heila, who is living in a displacement camp. “There is no Gaza left.” At least 42 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes and shootings across southern Gaza on Thursday (August 7, 2025), according to local hospitals.

A new escalation could deepen Israel’s isolation

Asked in an interview with Fox News ahead of the Security Cabinet meeting if Israel would “take control of all of Gaza,” Mr. Netanyahu replied, “We intend to, in order to assure our security, remove Hamas there, enable the population to be free of Gaza.” “We don’t want to keep it. We want to have a security perimeter,” Mr. Netanyahu had said in the interview. “We want to hand it over to Arab forces that will govern it properly without threatening us and giving Gazans a good life.”

Israeli activists take part in a protest against the war in the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2025 in Yad Mordechay, Israel.

Getty Images

The Security Cabinet, approved the decision, began meeting on Thursday (August 7, 2025) evening and stretched into the night, according to Israeli media.

Israel’s military chief of staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir had warned against occupying Gaza, saying it would endanger the hostages and put further strain on the military after nearly two years of war, according to Israeli media reports.

Hamas-led militants abducted 251 people and killed around 1,200 in the October 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war. Most of the hostages have been released in ceasefires or other deals but 50 remain inside Gaza, around 20 of them believed by Israel to be alive.

Almost two dozen relatives of hostages set sail from southern Israel towards the maritime border with Gaza on Thursday (August 7, 2025), where they broadcast messages from loudspeakers.

Yehuda Cohen, the father of Nimrod Cohen, an Israeli soldier held in Gaza, said from the boat that Netanyahu is prolonging the war to satisfy extremists in his governing coalition. Netanyahu’s far-right allies want to escalate the war, relocate most of Gaza’s population to other countries and reestablish Jewish settlements that were dismantled in 2005.

“Netanyahu is working only for himself,” Cohen said.

Palestinians killed and wounded as they seek food

Israel’s military offensive has killed over 61,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many were fighters or civilians. The Ministry is part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals who keep and share detailed records.

The United Nations and independent experts view the ministry’s figures as the most reliable estimate of casualties. Israel has disputed them without offering a toll of its own.

Hundreds of people have been killed in recent weeks while heading to GHF sites and in chaotic scenes around UN convoys, most of which are overwhelmed by looters and crowds of hungry people. The UN human rights office, witnesses and health officials say Israeli forces have regularly opened fire toward the crowds going back to May, when Israel lifted a complete two-and-a-half month blockade.

The military says it has only fired warning shots when crowds approach its forces. GHF says its armed contractors have only used pepper spray or fired into the air on some occasions to prevent deadly stampedes.