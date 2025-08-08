U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk on Friday (August 8, 2025) said that “the Israeli Government’s plan for a complete military takeover of the occupied Gaza Strip must be immediately halted”.

Under the plan to “defeat” Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army “will prepare to take control of Gaza City while distributing humanitarian assistance to the civilian population outside combat zones”, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

Mr. Turk said that the plan “runs contrary to the ruling of the International Court of Justice that Israel must bring its occupation to an end as soon as possible, to the realisation of the agreed two-State solution and to the right of Palestinians to self-determination”.

He said Israel should instead allow “the full, unfettered flow of humanitarian aid” and Palestinian armed groups must unconditionally release hostages.

He added that Israel likewise should free “Palestinians arbitrarily detained”.

Starmer says Israel should reconsider ‘wrong’ Gaza control plan

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer asked Israel to reconsider its plan to take control of Gaza City, which he branded as “wrong”.

“This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages,” he said, warning that it “will only bring more bloodshed”.

The condemnation came hours after Israel’s military announced it will “take control” of Gaza City under a plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and approved by his security cabinet.

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

| Photo Credit:

AP

Mr. Starmer’s U.K. government has become increasingly vocal in its demands for Israel to deescalate its war in the Palestinian territory, citing the humanitarian crisis there.

Last week, the British leader pledged that London would formally recognise a Palestinian state in September unless Israel takes “substantive steps”, including agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza.

In his statement on Friday (August 8, 2025), Mr. Starmer said Israel’s “decision to further escalate its offensive in Gaza is wrong, and we urge it to reconsider immediately”.

“Every day the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens and hostages taken by Hamas are being held in appalling and inhuman conditions.

“What we need is a ceasefire, a surge in humanitarian aid, the release of all hostages by Hamas and a negotiated solution.”

Mr. Starmer noted that the U.K. and its allies “are working on a long-term plan to secure peace in the region as part of a two-state solution”.

“But without both sides engaging in good faith in negotiations, that prospect is vanishing before our eyes,” he added.

“Our message is clear: a diplomatic solution is possible, but both parties must step away from the path of destruction.”