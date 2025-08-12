A Guatemalan court on Tuesday sentenced six former officials to jail for their role in a 2017 orphanage fire that killed 41 adolescent girls. A judge found the accused guilty of crimes ranging from abuse of power to culpable homicide and sentenced them to between six and 25 years behind bars.

The girls are believed to have set fire to their mattresses to protest mistreatment by staff, including alleged sexual abuse. The doors were locked by the staff, preventing their escape. The tragedy shocked Guatemala, prompting protests, a lengthy investigation and allegations of state-sanctioned impunity.

The Hogar Seguro Virgen de la Asuncion — Safe Home of the Virgin of the Assumption — was a state-run facility. Several officials were indicted in the case — including a top social welfare official, security guards, and orphanage officials.