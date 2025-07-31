There’s no question, the job market is being revolutionized by the rise of AI technology.

As businesses opt to replace workers and slash entry-level opportunities, it’s creating a crisis among Gen Z. In fact, some 58% of college graduates are still searching for employment a year after receiving their degree, according to Kickresume.

They could do with smiling more in the interview to stand out—that’s at least according to

But for billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, who turns 67 years old today, the power of a positive attitude can go a long way.

“This tip is really, really simple. It’s something all of us would like to receive. Something all of us are capable of doing but most of us don’t. It costs nothing, takes no time, and it’s really easy to do,” Cuban said in a 2023 TikTok video filmed during a break on the set of Shark Tank.

“It’s a mystery to me why people aren’t like this, even though I have to admit back in the day when I started my first business I wasn’t always like this. And what’s the tip of the day? Be nice. Smile. Because smiling takes nothing. And you know what? We’d all rather do business with somebody who smiles. We’d all rather work with somebody who smiles.”

Beyond simply brightening someone else’s day, a smile can also uplift your mindset and approach in business environments, Cuban said.

Being nice sells

It’s not the first time Cuban has said that something as simple as learning to smile can give you a career boost.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2018, he reflected on his personal growth over the years.

“I went through my own metamorphosis. Early on in my career, I was like bam, bam, bam, bam, bam — I might curse. I might get mad. I got to the point,” he said. “I wouldn’t have wanted to do business with me when I was in my 20s. I had to change. And I did. And it really paid off. One of the most underrated skills in business right now is being nice. Nice sells.”

He’s not the only high-perfomer to double down on the importance of positivity. Leaders like Cisco UK Chief Sarah Walker, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, and former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi have all emphasized the value of a positive mindset for career success, as reported in Fortune.

As young professionals launch their careers, Jassy said a positive attitude can set them apart from the crowd. It not only makes them more memorable but also helps attract advocates and mentors more quickly.

It pays to invest in you

Cuban also emphasized the importance of self-investment as a cornerstone of success. Dedicating time to improving yourself, whether through education and self-reflection, can pay off in every area of life.

“It may take me a long time, but by putting in the effort, I taught myself technology. I taught myself to program,” Cuban told Men’s Health four years ago. “It was time-consuming—painfully so—but that investment in myself has paid dividends for the rest of my life.”

Investing in yourself not only boosts your confidence in making difficult decisions, speaking up in meetings, and negotiating, but it also sets an example for others, he explained.

“The fact that I recognized that learning was truly a skill, and that by continuing to learn to this day, I’m able to compete, keep up, and get ahead of most people,” Cuban said. “Because the reality is, most people don’t put in the time to keep up and learn. And that’s always given me a competitive advantage.”