Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom claimed the “one big, beautiful bill” will spike electricity costs on Sunday, seemingly ignoring the fact that ratepayers in the state are drowning under some of the most exorbitant utility bills in the U.S. [emphasis, links added]

Newsom took to X and listed several grievances he has with the GOP reconciliation bill, including concerns that its passage would lead to rising electricity costs because it would limit subsidies for green energy.

California has some of the highest energy prices in the U.S., and they are projected to keep climbing, according to multiple reports and energy sector experts.

“Electricity costs could go up by 30%,” Newsom said of the GOP megabill. “This is one of the most destructive bills in U.S. history.”

– Largest transfer of wealth to the rich in American history. – Largest cut to Medicaid in American history. – Largest cut to food assistance in American history. – Electricity costs could go up by 30%. – Millions of jobs could disappear. – $4 trillion will be added to the… — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 29, 2025

Californians shell out 140% more for electricity than other states, according to California Globe.

The Golden State has set stringent zero-emissions targets, with Newsom calling for an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

California’s push for green energy technology has caused it to produce more solar and wind power than it can use, requiring the state to build out battery storage facilities and pay neighboring states to take California’s excess electricity.

Notably, a heavy reliance on wind and solar technology can weaken the electricity grid, energy policy experts explained to the Daily Caller News Foundation previously.

President Donald Trump has slammed the “green tax credits” left in the reconciliation package and called for the removal of all wind subsidies and “the rest of this JUNK” on June 21.

The GOP-controlled Senate dealt several blows to green energy provisions in the “one big, beautiful bill” on Saturday, moving up the deadline for wind and solar projects in an amendment to the original Senate phase-out plan that was panned by critics.

Several California power plants and refineries are closing or have closed in recent years as restrictive regulations push them to leave the state, adding to California’s energy woes.

Read rest at Daily Caller