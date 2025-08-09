As Southern California continued to experience a heat wave, officials on Saturday lifted the final evacuation orders in areas affected by the Canyon fire, which has burned more than 5,000 acres in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

With the fire about 28% contained, overnight fire activity was “minimal” and crews worked to further secure the perimeter, protect structures and look for hot spots, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The Canyon fire broke out Thursday northeast of Piru in Ventura County. By Thursday night, it had surged to 5,000 acres, triggering evacuations and advancing toward Castaic Lake and Interstate 5. The cause is under investigation.

Battalion Chief James Agee of the Kern County Fire Department was seriously injured Friday when the pickup truck he was driving rolled over in the Romero Canyon area, where he was involved in the Canyon fire operations.

Agee was airlifted to Henry Mayo Hospital in Newhall.

“James is a strong man with a big heart, and we know he’s facing this challenge with the same strength and character he’s shown throughout his career,” said Kern County Fire Chief Aaron Duncan in a statement. “We are grateful for the swift actions of our crews and partner agencies, and for the kindness being shown to his family.”

The region’s hot spell hampered efforts to quell the fire, triggering poor air conditions , according to the National Weather Service.

Inland valley areas were expected to see triple-digit temperatures throughout the weekend, with forecast highs of 106 in Lancaster and 103 in Northridge, according to the National Weather Service .

Inland Empire communities could expect temperatures between 97 and 104 degrees, with a heat advisory lifting by 8 p.m. Monday.

“There is a moderate risk for heat related illnesses for vulnerable populations, and any fire starts in interior areas could grow rapidly, as we saw with the Canyon Fire on Thursday,” the National Weather Service said on X. “Stay hydrated if you have to be out in the heat, and avoid anything that could create a spark.”