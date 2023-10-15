The popularity of the leading meme coin Dogecoin took a strong hit between August and October after some of its miners exited. As a result, many Dogecoin patrons are now flocking to other top altcoins like InQubeta (QUBE).

Powered by Ethereum, InQubeta helps startups working in the field of artificial intelligence find authentic investors for their projects and fast-track their growth journeys.

InQubeta’s popularity has been rising even though it’s still in the presale stage. While some feel it’s because of InQubeta’s unique model, others feel it’s due to its huge presale success. It is likely one of the best new ICOs of 2023 after its presale funding crossed $3.5 million recently.

InQubeta: assisting AI startups grow

InQubeta utilizes blockchain technology to allow startups to gain access to funding opportunities to bring their ideas to life. It’s also a place where investors get to explore promising opportunities even before their launch in the market. This unique feature of InQubeta not only gives an early-bird advantage but also enables investors to stay ahead of the competition. The AI revolution is unlocking new avenues of growth across the world and InQubeta might gain from an early mover advantage.

To facilitate seamless transactions, InQubeta has rolled out a native cryptocurrency called the QUBE token. The QUBE cryptocurrency can be bought on presale and has been featured among the new altcoins that have the potential to deliver 100x gains. It has attracted many buyers due to its intuitive interface and user-friendly features.

QUBE has a deflationary model designed to curb price fluctuations. In a deflationary cryptocurrency, the supply is not allowed to rise above the demand and is always kept scarce. Even if it does exceed the demand, the extra supply is destroyed by sending the tokens to a burn wallet. As the token supply is limited, fluctuations in its price are minimized while its value stays stable.

The QUBE token also has an important role to play in the platform’s governance. Powered by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) model, InQubeta’s governance structure involves all stakeholders in the decision-making process. So, if a community member has a suggestion in mind, they can move a proposal and it will be vetted by other community members. The final say, however, rests with the QUBE token holders who get voting privileges. Once the proposal is put to a vote, QUBE token holders can use these privileges to express their opinions about a set of proposed changes.

If you are a startup looking to explore InQubeta, the first thing to get in order is an offer for the investors. These offers would entail what investors can look forward to getting if they choose to invest in a startup. All offers are tokenized, minted into NFTs, and then uploaded on InQubeta’s NFT marketplace. Here, investors can critically examine all offers and make well-informed decisions. They can then buy an NFT and pay for it with their QUBE tokens. These NFTs can be fractionalized meaning anyone can be a startup investor no matter their budget.

Dogecoin’s popularity suffers as miners exit

Dogecoin is the first meme coin and is inspired by a Japanese dog breed. The popular meme coin leverages the proof-of-work consensus protocol for securing its network and verifying all transactions. The platform’s native token is known as DOGE and it is widely used as a payment currency across the world.

Recently, DOGE’s popularity suffered as miners decided to exit and shift focus to other popular cryptocurrencies. As a result, the price is facing a downturn. However, long-term holders believe DOGE could recover as it remains the favourite cryptocurrency of meme coin enthusiasts.

Conclusion

Dogecoin, which was once a darling of meme coin lovers, has seen a significant decline in the recent past despite being acknowledged by large companies like Tesla. This is forcing crypto investors to look for alternatives.

InQubeta is positioning itself as an alternative for investors fleeing the declining Dogecoin meme coin. It is currently conducting a presale for its native token QUBE.