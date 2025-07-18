The devastating flash floods of early July across central Texas — including the July 4 disaster along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County that took at least 116 lives — secured this month’s place as a terrible one in the annals of U.S. flash flooding. But it hasn’t stopped there. Other significant flash floods have struck the nation since then, as light upper-level winds have allowed pockets of moisture and circulation to stall out for days on end.

None of these subsequent events have been anywhere near as horrific as the early-July floods in Texas, but locally and collectively, they’ve made an impact. According to data compiled by the Iowa Environmental Mesonet and reported by NBC News, local offices across the National Weather Service have issued 3,040 flash flood warnings so far this year through July 15. That’s the largest year-to-date number in data going back to 1986, just ahead of the 3,023 warnings issued by this point in 1998 and well ahead of all other years.

During most of July, the polar jet stream has retreated into southern Canada, leaving upper winds light across most of the United States. As a result, thunderstorm complexes can erupt based on small-scale weather triggers, or they might congeal around the remnant circulations of the previous day’s storms. This kind of a spin-up is called a mesoscale convective vortex, and one was involved in the Kerr County disaster, which also drew on the four-day-old remnants of Tropical Storm Barry.

Such patterns are typical of midsummer in the United States. But when the inevitable thunderstorm complexes do take shape, they’re now drawing on an atmosphere whose average moisture content has been increased by long-term climate change. As the planet warms, more water evaporates from drought-stricken landscapes, worsening the drought impacts, as well as from oceans, adding to the airborne moisture supply that’s available to flow into storms where they occur.

This is the basis for “Expanding Atmospheric Sponge” effect that we coined to help visualize practical implications stemming from more heavier downpours (i.e., flash floods) & also more extreme evaporative demand (e.g., faster-developing droughts, more intense wildfires). — Daniel Swain (@weatherwest.bsky.social) 2025-07-16T19:35:56.000Z

Multiple rounds of the U.S. National Climate Assessment have confirmed that the wettest 1% of days are getting even wetter, especially toward the Midwest and Northeast (see graphic below). With the help of new, more fine-grained datasets and models, scientists are now probing sub-daily rainfall (amounts that fall over less than 24 hours, the kind that trigger flash floods), and they’re finding that the rainfall-intensifying effects of climate change are even greater as you zoom in to shorter time periods.

A study released in June examined hourly data from 332 U.S. rain gauges and found upward trends of 20% to 40% in short-period rainfall from 1949 to 2020, with the increases especially sharp since 2000. Whether a flash flood occurs depends on other factors, of course, including exactly where intense rainfall overlaps with watersheds and how development has affected where the water flows, but the hydrologic dice are clearly getting loaded in favor of flash floods.

Among other deadly U.S. flash floods in recent days:

Torrential rains swamped parts of the greater New York City area on Monday, July 14, extending into central New Jersey. Two people died when their vehicle was swept away by floodwaters in Plainfield, NJ. A CoCoRaHS observer in Westfield, NJ, measured 6.24” in the 24-hour period ending Tuesday morning. Amounts in New York City reporting stations ranged from 1.02” (JFK airport) to 2.64” (Central Park). These were well short of a July record for daily rainfall, but the 2.07” measured at Central Park from 6:51 to 7:51 p.m. was the second-heaviest total in hourly data for the site going back to 1943, surpassed only by the 3.15” during Hurricane Ida, and once again enough to swamp multiple subway stations.

VIDEO: NYC subway station floods as heavy rain sweeps US northeastHeavy rain flooded a New York City subway station as a slow-moving storm prompted flash flood warnings across a wide swathe of the eastern US seaboard — AFP News Agency (@en.afp.com) 2025-07-15T11:27:03.434Z

Three people drowned on July 8 when the Riudoso River tore through Ruidoso in central New Mexico, setting the highest crest on record (20 feet), five feet above the prior record in data going back to 1998. In an increasingly common phenomenon, landscape scarring from fires in 2024 exacerbated the floods, according to an NWS forecaster quoted in the New Mexico Daily Lobo. At least 50 swift-water rescues were conducted.

The Riverview RV Park in Riudoso, New Mexico was ground zero of the destruction caused by Tuesday’s flash flood. All three victims were staying here. The site’s owner recounted to me the horror of the flooding, which almost carried his own children away.My story for the El Paso Times. — Jeff Abbott (@palabrasdeabajo.bsky.social) 2025-07-10T15:28:06.159Z

Flash flooding was also associated with Tropical Storm Chantal as it moved into easternmost South Carolina on July 6 and spread heavy rains of 10″ or more across parts of the Piedmont of central North Carolina. At Durham, the Eno River crested at an all-time high of 25.63 feet, and dozens of water rescues were carried out. At least six deaths were reported from Chantal-related flooding across the state.

There are some disasters that even the most equipped people can’t possibly prepare for. Jessica Pishko reports on one mother’s experience during the recent flooding in North Carolina caused by Tropical Storm Chantal. — The New Yorker (@newyorker.com) 2025-07-15T14:34:02.523Z

Flash flooding will be possible over the next several days across a broad band from the Upper Midwest into the Ohio Valley, as rich moisture continues to flow toward a weak frontal zone.

All quiet in the tropical Atlantic this weekend

The disturbance known as Invest 93L moved inland on Thursday in southern Louisiana after hugging the upper Gulf Coast for several days as it trekked westward. Though it never managed to organize into a tropical storm (despite amped-up videos on TikTok warning of an imminent hurricane in Houston), and its heaviest rain stayed largely offshore, 93L managed to dump widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches in south-central and southeast Louisiana, with a few isolated pockets of heavier amounts.

No tropical development is expected in the Atlantic over at least the next seven days, according to the Tropical Weather Outlook issued by the National Hurricane Center at 2 p.m. Friday, July 17. Only three tropical storms have formed in the Atlantic so far this year. Over the period 1991-2020, the average date of the fourth tropical storm is August 15, and the average date of the first hurricane is August 11, so climatology reminds us that the great bulk of hurricane season still lies ahead of us.

Jeff Masters contributed to this post.