Transcript:
As climate change brings more intense rain to many parts of the country, people’s yards and gardens provide an often-overlooked opportunity to help reduce the risk of flooding.
So to educate more people about so-called green infrastructure techniques, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit called EcoLatinos created a Spanish-language training program for Latino landscapers and local residents.
Abel: “I wanted to learn more on how to make a difference, especially in my own community.”
Fredemir Abel participated in the program last fall.
He says he gained hands-on experience in techniques for managing stormwater. For example, he learned to build rain gardens – sunken areas planted with deep-rooted perennials that help absorb stormwater.
Participants also learned about tree planting, minimizing non-permeable surfaces, and how to install rain barrels. And they got tips for starting or expanding sustainable landscaping businesses.
Abel: “So what I would like to do is to apply these skills to support green jobs and help design healthier and more sustainable neighborhoods.”
Reporting credit: Sarah Kennedy / ChavoBart Digital Media
