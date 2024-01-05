Elon Musk and Tesla’s Cybertruck. | Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

Elon Musk, the self-appointed main character of the future, might be in for a rough 2024.

Even if you discount Musk’s bluster and ego, the sheer variety of his interests gives him a role in conversation about the future in a way that no other individual quite occupies. The thorny questions about tech governance posed by his extreme personal control over the technologies his companies build — from space flight to digital communications — are well established. But the combined breadth and personalization of Musk’s tech empire challenge not just the governments that have to deal with it, but the man himself: Will this be the year Musk collapses under the burden of his own portfolio?

Obviously there’s no way to know, and the endless grave-dancing around Twitter and Tesla hasn’t panned out that well for the skeptics so far.

But 2024 will not be easy, for a host of reasons. Let’s take it business by business, starting with the one most motivated by Musk’s very public personal whims and political beliefs: the social media platform X (née Twitter). The company is privately held and no longer has a public share price, but a securities filing posted just before the new year by Fidelity Investments shows that the company believes its shares in X Holdings Corp., which includes the platform, have decreased in value by a remarkable 71.5 percent following Musk’s takeover in October 2022.

That follows a parade of bad financial news for the company over the course of 2023, including a mass exodus of advertisers driven largely by Musk’s conspiratorial politics (and surely not helped by his advice that they “Go f***” themselves).

None of this turmoil is likely to let up, considering the upcoming year of elections in the U.S. and worldwide that will draw on the inflammatory culture war issues Musk has made his pet causes. The financial challenges faced by X — never the most economically robust tech company, even before its sale — have led some observers to speculate whether Musk might attempt to find another buyer for the platform.

That would be a blow to Musk’s ego, but it would at least lighten a load that also contains… the most significant and well-funded spacefaring effort since the days of the moon landing. SpaceX is facing its own problems, starting with yesterday’s report that the National Labor Relations Board filed a complaint against the company for allegedly illegally firing eight workers who circulated a letter criticizing Musk. That follows a lawsuit over hiring practices brought by the Department of Justice in August 2023 (but since blocked ), a California class action lawsuit on gender and race discrimination in pay — and frequent accusations of sexual harassment and an overall hostile workplace for women at the company.

At the same time, SpaceX is hoping to launch a record number of space missions this year — one every 2.8 days, according to a recent report on public remarks by a SpaceX VP. And that isn’t even the full extent of Musk’s orbital ambitions.

Starlink, his unrivaled satellite internet company, is increasingly finding itself at the same crux of both rapid expansion and political hot water.

The most high-profile example of Starlink proving a headache for Musk came last year when his biographer Walter Isaacson shed light on the exact level of personal control Musk wields over where and how it’s deployed, most notably in Ukraine, where he did not allow Ukraine to use it for a planned attack on Russian warships.

Musk also inserted himself, awkwardly, into the bloody Israel-Hamas war. He promised in October that Starlink would continue to provide “connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza,” prompting Israel’s Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi’s threat to “cut any ties” with the company. (Musk later agreed to operate in Gaza only with Israeli approval .) With Starlink playing a pivotal role in global conflicts, and simmering threats poised to erupt in Guyana, Myanmar, and elsewhere in 2024, the business is likely to face more political and physical hazards.

And war-and-peace questions aside, there’s still the quotidian matter of Musk’s industrial business at home.

The entire U.S. electric vehicle infrastructure, not just Musk’s Tesla, took a blow this week as the Biden administration implemented new battery rules that nixed a large swath of major tax credits for EV buyers. Add to that the first Cybertruck crash, in Palo Alto last week , inevitable for any automobile but surely inviting more scrutiny when done by a truck purposely made to look like a sci-fi armored personnel carrier.

Oh, also: Fortune magazine recently reported that in seven years of existence, Musk’s Boring Company has only drilled 2.4 miles of operational tunnels.

It’s not all bad news, as Tesla sales have recently jumped following price cuts and Musk fended off a bid yesterday to be personally deposed in a lawsuit over a fatal Tesla crash. But the extreme levels of personal investment and control that Musk wields over these businesses create an equally extreme precarity, both for their users and their creator. As Musk goes in 2024, so will to some extent the world he is trying to build — making it all but impossible to turn away from his ongoing soap opera.

Bitcoin boosters believe they might be on the edge of a major breakthrough in regulatory acceptance.

POLITICO’s Morning Money reported today on widespread optimism among the crypto set that the Securities and Exchange Commission will soon approve the first Bitcoin ETF, or exchange-traded fund, a mechanism similar to a mutual fund that will allow Americans to easily invest in Bitcoin.

“Maybe once — if at all — in a generation a new asset class is born,” noted Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale, a firm that proposed to create a Bitcoin ETF last year, leading to an ongoing legal battle with the SEC. “We fundamentally believe that crypto is one of those once-in-a-generation opportunities.”

Despite the optimism, Morning Money reports that crypto skeptics still hope the deal will fall through: Investor advocate Dennis Kelleher made the case to MM that the approval would be a “historic mistake” for the traditionally crypto-skeptical SEC, and said the regulator still has legal tools to fight it.

A potentially revolutionary new energy project is facing major skepticism.

E&E News’ Corbin Hiar reported on an effort in Wyoming to combine carbon dioxide capture with a new kind of nuclear reactor that could provide a steady stream of carbon-free electricity and heat.

The Department of Energy released details on its initial concept for the Wyoming Regional Direct Air Capture Hub to E&E News, following a Freedom of Information Act request. In August the DOE selected a proposal from startup CarbonCapture for more than $10 million in matching funds to conduct engineering studies for their hub plans.

That proposal included a facility to convert carbon dioxide pulled from the air into jet fuel, to use rail cars to transport captured carbon across Wyoming and to use blockchain ledger technology to validate its carbon removals, the document said.

Some experts, however, fear that the combination of such novel technologies will generate too much confusion to get the project off the ground.

“It adds complication upon complication,” Wil Burns, the co-director of American University’s Institute for Carbon Removal Law and Policy, told Corbin. “You’re starting off with a complex new technology, and now you’re trying to wed another complex technology, including one that’s in transition.”





New Window



Stay in touch with the whole team: Ben Schreckinger ( [email protected] ); Derek Robertson ( [email protected] ); Mohar Chatterjee ( [email protected] ); Steve Heuser ( [email protected] ); Nate Robson ( [email protected] ), Daniella Cheslow ( [email protected] ), and Christine Mui ( [email protected] ).