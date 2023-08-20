Many amateur landlords are now selling up, citing harsh tax rules and stringent regulations. Landlords feel demonised for the activities of a minority of rogue operators and scapegoated for a housing crisis that isn’t their fault. They also fear the Labour Party will get even tougher if it wins the next election.

Some are getting out while they can while new investors eye the holiday let market, which has been boosted by Airbnb and the staycation trend.

So is there still money in bricks and mortar?

Thousands of disillusioned buy-to-let landlords would say no. Only one in five are making a profit while a similar proportion say they set out without sufficient knowledge and lost thousands as a result.

Every month 35,000 buy-to-let landlords come off low-cost fixed-rate mortgages to face remortgage rates of more than six percent, according to property tax experts Cornerstone Group International.

Chairman David Hannah said profits have fallen to 2007 levels as higher-rate mortgage tax relief is scrapped and red tape adds costs. “Some 65,000 rental properties went up for sale in the first three months of 2023, while the number of private rental homes has dropped to a 14-year low.”

This is bad news for tenants as property shortages drive up rents which have hit a record £1,231 outside London and a staggering £2,567 in the capital, Rightmove data shows.

This may offer opportunities for first-time buyers, Hannah said, as the average price of a previously rented home is at £190,000. “That’s considerably lower than the average UK price.”

This isn’t a great time to sell, either, with the average landlord in England & Wales getting £10,000 less than a year ago, according to Hamptons International.