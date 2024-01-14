Litecoin (LTC) dips despite achieving a milestone on BitPay.

Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) leads the top ICO list in its presale.

$RBLZ announces launch timeline after raising $2 million.

Litcoin (LTC) has failed to make a comeback in recent weeks, leaving the field open for other altcoins. Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) is a new meme coin that is attracting Litecoin investors with 150% potential gains.

Let’s review the latest news about LTC and $RBLZ to find the best crypto to invest in!

LTC dips by 6.6% despite achieving a milestone on Bitpay

On December 30, 2023, the Litecoin Foundation shared on Twitter (now X) that LTC exceeded all other altcoins on BitPay last month. Litecoin was the number 1 choice for crypto payments on the world’s largest crypto payment processor.

The Litecoin community welcomed the news, hoping it would help LTC improve in value. But despite the good news, LTC, the native token from Litecoin, continued its dip. The LTC price decreased by 6.6% in ten days from $72.64 to $67.84. So, is LTC still the best crypto to buy?

Although LTC is currently in a dip, Litecoin price prediction suggests that things can get better by the end of 2024. If the market turns bullish, LTC will reach the maximum predicted price of $111.55 in 2024.

However, if bearish trends affect the market, Litecoin won’t get the predicted increase of 52.9% in its value. In the case of a bearish scenario, Litecoin will be trading at $89.58 per LTC by the end of 2024.

$RBLZ becomes investor favourite after raising $2M

Meme coins are abundant in the crypto market. However, not all of these meme coins are worth investing in. But Rebel Satoshi, a new meme coin inspired by Satoshi Nakamoto and Guy Fawkes, has caught the eyes of investors while still in its presale.

Rebel Satoshi is a meme coin with a mission. It plans to herald a new era of decentralization with its native token, $RBLZ. Rebel Satoshi also aims to develop a community for the underdogs so they can challenge centralized systems together.

$RBLZ, the native token from Rebel Satoshi, has broken records in its ongoing presale. Rounds 1 and 2 of the $RBLZ presale were sold out in ten and 15 days, respectively. Currently, the $RBLZ presale is in the Citizens Round 3 stage, where each token is available at $0.025. Only 25 million $RBLZ tokens are available in the current stage.

Those who invested in $RBLZ early on can expect a 150% return on investment when Rebel Satoshi officially launches. $RBLZ is expected to start trading at $0.025 once it launches on DEX.

As February 2024 has been picked as the launch month, there’s not much time left to benefit from the presale. So, you can use Bitcoin and 50 top altcoins to join the Rebel Satoshi presale today.

Investing in $RBLZ will bring all sorts of exclusive benefits as well as the chance to contribute to the Rebel Satoshi ecosystem. So, act fast if you don’t want to miss out on the Rebel Satoshi hype train.

