When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Visible phone plans are some of the cheapest in the industry, which is great considering its service runs on a carrier known to be the most expensive. This Verizon-backed wireless provider uses the very same 5G cellular network, albeit with modest data restrictions.

It couldn’t be simpler to decide which Visible plan to go with. Visible and Visible Plus are your only two options, and both offer unlimited talk, text, data, and mobile hotspot (limited to 5-megabit speeds during network congestion on the basic plan and slowed after 50GB of usage on Plus). You also get unlimited talk and text to Canada and Mexico.

Best deals on Visible phone plans

Visible regularly discounts its already affordable service, and those offers change constantly. Typically, you might be able to save $5 to $10 on several months of service. No such offers are available as of writing, but keep checking back as Visible refreshes them periodically.





For $30 monthly, Visible’s basic plan offers unlimited talk, text, and data with mobile hotspot on Verizon’s standard 5G network.





Among other perks, Visible Plus gives you unlimited talk, text, and data, including 50GB of data on Verizon’s fastest 5G Ultra Wideband network, for $45 per month.

Visible also offers gift cards up to $200 when purchasing a phone with your plan. Those savings are scant right now, but you can also take advantage of deals on unlocked phones elsewhere to activate a plan. For instance, current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals allow you to get the phone cheaper than buying straight from Visible. Just activate your SIM card after purchasing your desired service plan.

And right now, if you purchase your phone with Affirm financing and pay at least 50% off, Visible is offering to pay the remaining 50% when you upgrade to the next model.

Want to try the service free? If you own an unlocked iPhone XS/XR or higher, you can try Visible free for 15 days. Visible allows you to try the full service without strings, and you don’t need to cut ties with your previous carrier.

Visible vs. Visible Plus: what’s the difference?

The most significant difference between Visible and Visible Plus is that the latter offers access to Verizon’s fastest 5G Ultra Wideband (UW) network, which has faster speeds and better reliability in congested areas—if you can even access it. 5G UW is only available in select markets and requires specific phones. You’ll also get broader international calling and texting options, and the “Premium Network Experience” guarantees you full speeds up to 50GB, even during peak traffic hours.

If you’d like to read more about the network and how it handles in the real world, be sure to take a look at our in-depth Visible Wireless review.