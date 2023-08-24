As many as 10 people were shot Wednesday night at a landmark biker bar in Trabuco Canyon, a law enforcement source said.

Few details were immediately available. But authorities had a large presence at Cook’s Corner on Santiago Canyon Road.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the gunman was dead and that he was a retired law enforcement officer who might have been targeting someone he knew.

Authorities were still trying to determine the number of people shot, but there are at least some fatalities, the source said, adding that there was no longer an active threat.

A landmark motorcycle hangout, Cook’s Corner sits at the juncture of El Toro, Santiago Canyon and Live Oak Canyon roads, near O’Neill Regional Park.

Cook’s Corner was named after Andrew Jackson Cook, who got about 190 acres of Aliso Canyon in a land trade in 1884, according to a Times story. His son, Earl Jack “E.J.” Cook, opened a roadside hamburger joint in 1931. Soon after Prohibition ended in 1933, alcohol was added to the menu, and Cook’s Corner became a full-fledged bar. In 1946, Cook bought an old mess hall from the Santa Ana Army Air Base, hauled it up El Toro Road, and the tavern was born.

Motorcycle riders discovered the place in the 1970s, and it has been a popular spot for decades.