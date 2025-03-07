



As measles cases spike in Texas, affecting 159 people, hospitalizing 22, and claiming the life of a school-aged child, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. expressed “deep concern” about the outbreak while promoting an unconventional treatment protocol. “As the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, I am deeply concerned about the recent measles outbreak,” Kennedy Jr. said in a statement. In a Fox News interview, Kennedy Jr. praised measles treatment using vitamin A, the steroid budesonide, the antibiotic clarithromycin, and cod liver oil, claiming they yield “good results.” However, health experts warn that it should not replace vaccination and caution against relying on it entirely. Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It starts with fever, cough, and red, watery eyes before a telltale rash appears. While most cases resolve on their own, complications like pneumonia, blindness, and brain inflammation can be severe, especially for unvaccinated individuals. Kennedy Jr. acknowledged that vaccines not only protect individual children from measles but also contribute to community immunity, safeguarding those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. However, in an opinion piece on Fox Nation, Kennedy Jr. said the decision to vaccinate kids will be a personal choice. Meanwhile, he emphasized the importance of good nutrition and the consumption of vitamins such as A, B12, C, D, and E as the “best defense against” chronic and infectious illnesses. He also pointed to a 2010 study showing that two doses of vitamin A treatment reduced measles mortality by 62%. The same study found that the measles vaccine is highly effective, with one dose preventing 85–95% of cases and two doses up to 98%. Since vaccines remain the only proven way to prevent outbreaks, some doctors worry that promoting unconventional therapies during a surge could undermine vaccination efforts and fuel misinformation online. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reaffirmed last week that vaccination remains the strongest defense against measles, as no specific antiviral treatment exists. However, the agency acknowledged that supportive care, including vitamin A administration under the guidance of a physician may help in managing the infection. “Relying on vitamin A instead of the vaccine is not only dangerous and ineffective, but it puts children at serious risk,” Dr. Sue Kressly, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, told The Washington Post. Experts like Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security believes that supplementation with vitamin A helps in cases where there are deficiencies but it “really doesn’t have much of a role in the current discussion on the West Texas measles epidemic because it becomes a distraction about what we really need to focus on, which is vaccinating our kids.”